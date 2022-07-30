OBITUARY: Nathaniel Benjamin Perkins

It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic loss of our son, husband, brother, and friend, Nathaniel Benjamin Perkins.

Nate passed away on the evening of July 23, 2022, on his way home from a comic-con convention, where he celebrated his 27th birthday with the love of his life, Bethany, and his closest friends.

Nate loves everyone around him fiercely. He accepts everyone with an open heart, forgives unconditionally, and always provides comedic relief, even in the toughest of moments. Nate is hilarious, quick-witted, so unique, and intelligent; he is always tinkering and experimenting, forever being mischievous. He’s incredibly charming and so handsome.

He inspires everyone around him with his passion for projects and his ability and determination to master anything he sets his mind to. Nate never met a stranger and would do anything for his family and friends. Nate has always existed outside of “the norm” and is the bravest and kindest person we’ve ever known.

Nate is survived by his parents Dr. Matthew Perkins and Mishelle Perkins; his wife Bethany Sprague Perkins; siblings Lexi, Chance, and Dot, and Q; his grandparents, Sherry and Louis McLain, Isabelle and Steven Sherer, Michael and Toni Collier; Great-Aunt Sheila Mann, Uncle Mark and Aunt Beth Huisman, Uncle Tom and Aunt Melanie Perkins; cousins, Matt, Ben, Nicholas and Christopher; as well as countless extended family and wonderful friends.

Our family is completely devastated by this loss, but through our grief, we take solace in knowing that we are surrounded by an incredible community of family, friends, and colleagues. Although Nate has passed on physically, he is, and will always be with us in spirit. We will continue to live our lives in a way that will honor our Nate, and we can’t wait to see him again.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, July 29, 2022, from 4:00 pm until the time of a memorial service beginning at 6:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro with Reverend Dr. John Hinkle officiating.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Special Kids Therapy and Nursing Center, or The Autistic Self Advocacy Network.

