OBITUARY: James Girard Whitehill

James Girard Whitehill, age 79, passed away at Parkview Meadows Nursing Home on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

He was a native of New ort, Vermont, and a resident of Rutherford County.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Eben Boright and Mary F. Girard.

He is survived by his sons, Kurt (Jenna) Whitehill and Greg Whitehill; and daughter, Karen Garrison.

Visitation will be 2:00-4:00 PM, Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/