OBITUARY: Charles Burton Smith

Mr. Charles Burton Smith, age 88, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away peacefully at his home Monday, July 17, 2023.

He was born in Rutherford County, TN to the late E.H. “Mutt” and Charlie Bright Smith.

Mr. Smith proudly served his country as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army in Germany during the height of the Cold War. He was a graduate of Middle Tennessee State College.

Retirement provided him more time to pursue one of his favorite passions. Whether it be in the saddle, on a trail in the woods with friends, or as a spectator in the stands at a show, his love for the Tennessee Walking Horse was evident for all to see.

He was a master craftsman, designing and creating many beautiful pieces of furniture. He loved the challenge of restoring antique furniture to its former beauty.

He treasured the family farm where he lived for most of his life and enjoyed just sitting and surveying its beauty. However, his greatest pleasure was being with his children, grandchildren, and special great-granddaughter.

Mr. Smith leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Mary Ann T. Smith; children Virginia Smith McKnight and her husband Jimmy of Murfreesboro and Charlotte Smith Wessner and her husband Eric of Shelbyville; grandchildren, Katie Jones and her husband Alex of Murfreesboro, Coltin Gilley of Murfreesboro, and Hoyt Wessner of Shelbyville; great-granddaughter, Charlie Kate Jones; brother, James H. Smith and his wife June of Murfreesboro; and several nieces and nephews along with a large posse of friends; and special caregiver, Diane Smotherman.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 21, 2023 at 11:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

