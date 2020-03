Jamie Marie Rhodes Howell, age 43 of Smyrna died Wednesday March 25, 2020. She was a native of Chattanooga, TN. Jamie was a LPN, devoted mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her children; Virginia Howell of Smyrna, Johnathan Howell of Smyrna; grandson, Andrew Horton; parents, David and Cheryl Morrison Rhodes; brother Gregory Rhodes of Murfreesboro; grandmother, Freddie Morrison of Chattanooga; father of her children, Russell Howell of Smyrna.

A memorial service will be held at later date.