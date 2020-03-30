Murfreesboro Police Department

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Bomb Squad removed what turned out to be an inactive military training hand grenade found in the front yard of a Murfreesboro home late Friday morning, March 27.

A homeowner said he was mowing his lawn on Hopewell Court around 11:42 a.m. when he hit something with the blade of his mower. He saw what he thought to be a hand grenade and alerted his wife. Out of an abundance of caution, they backed away and called 9-1-1.

Murfreesboro Police officers and personnel with Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Engine 2 responded to the scene and secured the area. Members of Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene as a precaution.

THP Bomb Squad arrived and determined the grenade to be an inert military training grenade, meaning it wasn’t live. It was removed, placed in a protected container and will be deposed.

