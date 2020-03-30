Say Meh was born in Burma on January 1, 1945. She is survived by her husband Mr. Me Reh, 3 sons, 1 daughter, and 6 Grand Children. In 2009 her family came to United States from Thailand, where they had been living in Mehongsong Refugee camp.

She was kind and wonderful mother. Her family, Church and friends loved her so much. In November 2017 she found out she had Leukemia. She fought hard against this cancer since November of 2017, being at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center at least 3 times per week. Her family, friends, doctors, and nurses supported her and took care of her in many ways, as much as they could, until her last moment.

She didn’t get better and so, in February 2020, she was admitted to Tri-Star Hospital for two weeks. After two week, she was discharged from the hospital to go home under hospice’s care. She left her family and friends on March 27, 2020 at 1:22am and now rests in the arm’s of God where there’s no more pain, sadness, and suffering. She will always be in our memory. We love her so much but God loves her more.