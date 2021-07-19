Gloria Beasley O’Brien, age 95 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on July 17, 2021. She was born in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Alton and Maibelle Beasley. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by the father of her children, John T. O’Brien.

Mrs. O’Brien is survived by her sons, Larry, Danny, and Tommy O’Brien and their wives; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Gwendolyn Arnold.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.