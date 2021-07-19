Vernon “Keith” Back (Pappaw), age 68 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away in his sleep on July 16, 2021.

He was born in Ashland, KY in 1952 to the late Vernon R. Back and surviving mother, Florence Back. He is also survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Pam Henry Back, and their daughter Ashley Moses (Kenneth) of Christiana, TN. Keith was a proud Pappaw to Brynlee (5) and Brooks (2). Other survivors include his sisters, Patricia Williams (Robert) of Somerset, KY and Kathy Damron of Ashland, KY, and brother Ronald Back, also of Ashland, KY. He had a special bond with his father-in-law, Earl Henry, and was loved dearly by many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Keith served 22 years in the U.S. Navy before his retirement. He then worked for Nashville Career Advancement Center, where he also retired from. During retirement, Keith’s best times were spent with his two grandchildren, who he often referred to as his two pride and joys. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends, particularly his fellow veterans at the VFW. One of his favorite places to visit was Pensacola Beach, where he served in the Navy and enjoyed vacationing with his wife as often as possible. Being his favorite place on Earth, Keith’s wishes were to have his remains spread at sea in Pensacola.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Keith’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project of Nashville.