Mrs. Joyce McCracken Denson Eisenmann, age 92, of Murfreesboro, TN died Friday, July 16, 2021 in Spring Hill, TN. A native of Giles County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Luther Harris and Bernadine Thesing McCracken. Mrs. Eisenmann was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and retired from Middle Tennessee State University as a teacher certification specialist for the College of Education after 32 years of service.

Mrs. Eisenmann is survived by her daughter, Bonita Denson Kimbrell and her husband Edward of Spring Hill; son, Edwin C. Denson and his partner Gradey of Nashville, TN; step-daughters, Pamela Eisenmann Devron and her husband Larry of Springfield, VA, Patricia Eisenman Donahue and her husband Dave of Clarksville, TN; step-grandson, Eamonn Fitzgerald Donahue and his wife Olivia of Virginia Beach, VA; sister, Elenore M. Henry and her husband Pete of Florence, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roland C. Eisenmann; sisters, Wanda M. Aymett and MaryAnn M. Freeman; and brothers, Whitfield McCracken and Harold McCracken.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A funeral mass will be held Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00am at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Father John Sims Baker will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.