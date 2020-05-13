Gilbert Walton Ginn Jr. Age 66 years, sadly passed away at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN on May 12, 2020.

Preceded in death by parents, Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Walton Ginn, Sr.; and wife and daughter, Karen and Kira Ginn. Survived by fiancée and life long partner, Sherrie Ramsey and many friends. He was employed as a machinist helper at International Paper in Murfreesboro, Tn.

Walt was an enthusiastic fan and supporter of NC State Wolfpack sports. He also loved animals and was happy being a part of a family which he cherished. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.