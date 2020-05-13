A local Kroger employee, who was previously diagnosed with COVID-19, has died.

The individual, whose name is not being released at this time, worked at the Northfield Blvd location in Murfreesboro, said Kroger spokesperson Melissa Eads.

“We were deeply sadden by the passing of one of our Kroger family members who worked at the Northfield Blvd store in Murfreesboro, TN. We are mourning along with the family during this extraordinarily difficult time. This associate was previously diagnosed with COVID-19. We have made mental health and grief counselors available to support our associates,” reads a statement from Kroger.

As of May 12, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 18 coronavirus fatalities in Rutherford County (an increase of four from May 11); 296 individuals have recovered from the illness.

Rutherford County has a total of 764 cases of COVID-19.