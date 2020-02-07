George William Bagley, 85 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of Portage, Indiana, died February 2, 2020. He was a native of Boulder Junction, Wisconsin and was the son of the late, Harvey Cyril Bagley and Ellen Elvera Mattson.

Mr. Bagley attended Experience Community Church and was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a graduate of University of Wisconsin in Madison. He had worked for the Social Security Administration in the Payment Center Chicago, commuting on the South Shore Trainline for 35 years.

George was a follower of Christ and loved to read and memorize the scriptures. He taught Sunday school for many years. He enjoyed leading numerous small groups and impacted many lives. He served as a church board member and Sunday school superintendent. George was an avid runner and competed in local 5K runs until he was 80 years old.

After his retirement in 2001, he became a full time ‘Grampie’ and enjoyed gardening and being with his wife, kids and grandkids. George was known for his humble spirit, kind heart, wise words and devotion to God, family and friends. He most looked forward to hearing Jesus’ words “well done good and faithful servant.” He passed with his entire family near him celebrating his life and legacy.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sue Bagley; children; Tammy Sowards and husband Gregg of Murfreesboro; Kyle Bagley of Chicago; Yung Hee Savolainen and husband Victor of Chicago; and Jay F. Bagley of Murfreesboro; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tennessee State Veteran Home or Experience Community Church.

A celebration of life service memorial service will be held March 8 at 4pm at Experience Community Church. www.woodfinchapel.com