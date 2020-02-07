David Clifton, age 63 of Smyrna, TN passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Kenneth and Dorothy Martin.

Mr. Clifton is survived by his wife, Judy Clifton; children, Lisa (Eric) Clifton and Michael (Alicia) Clifton; grandchildren, Kendall, Neveah, Cameron, MaKayla, and Jace; siblings, Barbara (Charles) Shivers, and Kenneth (Kathy) Martin, Jr.; uncle, James (Janie) Smith; and many nieces, nephews, and other Missouri family.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with burial following at Mapleview Cemetery. Bro. Terry Frazier will officiate. Michael Clifton, Eric Greene, Kendall Pendergrass, Brandon Lingle, Sam Martin, and Daniel Gowins will serve as pallbearers.