OBITUARY: George T. Stephens

George T. Stephens, age 80 of Smyrna, Tennessee and formerly of Antioch, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Preceded in death by wife, Carolyn Rains Stephens; his parents, Gene and Virginia “Jenny” Stephens; brother, David Stephens; and sister-in-law, Sherry Stephens.

Survived by daughters, Rosemary Stephens Cole, Janet Lynn Stephens, Tricia Ann Stephens and Rebecca Leigh Stephens; granddaughters, Amanda Leigh Stephens Cole, Rachel Elizabeth Cole and Angela May Zimmerman; great-granddaughter, Heather Edith Zimmerman; and brother, J. Mark (Peggy) Stephens.

George was in the masonry business. Many of the schools in Middle Tennessee and beautiful sidewalks in downtown Nashville were built by George. George graduated from Antioch High School in 1959. Later, he did the masonry work on the Antioch High School Gym on Blue Hole Road and the new Antioch High School on Hobson Pike.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

