Register Now for The 10th Annual Smyrna Charity Golf Scramble

The 10th Annual Smyrna Charity Golf Scramble is scheduled for Friday, August 19th at the Smyrna Municipal Golf Course (101 Sam Ridley Parkway East Smyrna, TN 37167).

The Town of Smyrna is excited to announce its 10th Annual Charity Golf Scramble which will benefit the United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties. Last year this event raised a record breaking $56,817.00 for our local community. With your help, we hope to exceed that amount this year!

For a donation of $400, you get 1 foursome team for the event, lunch, and door prizes. (Discounted rates are available for Town of Smyrna employees and our Partner, Diamond, and Platinum corporate Sponsors have team(s) included in their sponsorship ). For a small additional donation, you can add Red Tees or Mulligans to be used during the tournament.

Times: There will be an 8 am shotgun start and a 1 pm shotgun start. Choose which start time works for your team. Once shotgun start time fills up tickets will only be available for the other start time until it fills.

Lunch: 11am – 12:30pm

Winners: Both the 8 am and the 1 pm teams will be combined. All teams will be split into two flights for the whole day with payouts for 1st thru 4th in each. Event results will be emailed out to teams following the conclusion of the event (@7pm). Winning teams will be sent e-gift cards within the next two business days.

Registration ends on August 12th. Click HERE to register.

For more local events like the 10th Annual Smyrna Charity Golf Scramble visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-living/