OBITUARY: Reva Irene Wallis

Mrs. Reva Irene Burnell Wallis passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, she was 97 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Wallis; grandchildren, Nathan Wallis and Eric Wallis; and brother, Marion Burnell.

She is survived by her children, Lynn Wallis and his wife Ruth, Lee Wallis and his wife Barbara, Lloyd Wallis and his wife Kathleen, Lyle Wallis and his wife Gail; grandchildren, Alicia Krick and her husband Rich, Melissa Wallis, Devon Bennett and her husband Christopher; great-grandchild, Charlotte Ann Bennett; and granddaughter in law, Evelyn Wallis.

Reva was born on May 27th, 1925, in Rowley, Iowa to Palestine and Hazel Burnell, and spent her early years in nearby Independence, Iowa where she enjoyed swimming in and ice skating on the Wapsipinicon River.

In 1943 she married Donald Wallis, then in WWII pilot training, and during the remainder of the war, she traveled around the country to be near whatever post her husband was currently stationed. During this time, she also worked in a variety of jobs to support the war effort.

After the war, Reva devoted herself to raising four boys along with her husband, first in Iowa, and later in Warrensburg, Missouri where she lived for 43 years, and was a member of First United Methodist Church. During that time, she was also a bookkeeper and income tax preparer and worked with the Meals on Wheels program for many years.

In 2003 she moved to Murfreesboro, Tennessee to be near family after the death of her husband and was a long-term resident of Adams Place until her passing. In Murfreesboro, she is a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

The family plans a memorial service in Warrensburg, Missouri at a date yet to be determined. Interment will be in the Higginsville Missouri Veterans Cemetery where her husband is buried.

Memorial donations in honor of Mrs. Reva Wallis may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church at 2303 Jones Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or the Meals on Wheels program.

