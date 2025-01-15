OBITUARY: Delores Willoughby

Mrs. Delores Marie Alsup Willoughby, age 89, of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 14, 2025 surrounded by her family. She was born in Giles County, TN to the late William and Dezzie Garner Alsup. Mrs. Willoughby was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to her family. Once her children were of school age, she worked at The Toggery Shop at 100 Oaks Mall then became the assistant manager at British Woods Apartments. Mrs. Willoughby was a member of Brentwood Hills Church of Christ in Nashville before moving to Smyrna and attending Gilroy Church of Christ.

Mrs. Willoughby is survived by her children, Ginger Ura and her husband Jay, Bobby Kim Willougby, Rhonda Andrews and her husband Scott, and Stephen Willoughby; grandchildren, Kimberly Baldwin (John), April Gerard (J.R.), Christopher Smotherman, Matthew Smotherman, Todd Smotherman (Mauranda), Alyssa James (Nick), Matthew Orton, Connor Willoughby, Anna Willoughby, Jordan McComas, and Kyra Whitaker; great grandchildren, Abigail, Jessica, Hannah, Hailey, Elias, Riley, and Winter; loving and devoted companion of 15 years, Harold Dale; sister in law, Joye Alsup; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Willoughby, and siblings, Dennon Alsup, J.W. Alsup, Loyd Alsup, and Geneva Brooks.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, January 19, 2025 from 12:00noon until 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will take place Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place at a later date in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice or the charity of your choice in memory of Mrs. Willoughby.

