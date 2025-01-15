OBITUARY: Jean “Honey” Moose Pope

Jean “Honey” Moose Pope, age 92 of Murfreesboro, TN, but formerly of Memphis, TN, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2025. A native of Shelby County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Laurence Angelo Moose, DDS and Sarah Olivia McKinney Moose. Mrs. Pope was also preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Charles “Charlie” Killian Pope, Jr., son, Charles “Chuck” Killian Pope, III, granddaughter, Cashin Pope, son-in-law, Charles “Charlie” Jones, and sister, Joyce Moose Allen.

Mrs. Pope is survived by her daughter, Charlene K. Pope Jones of Murfreesboro, TN; grandsons, Charles “Skip” Jones, Jr. of Murfreesboro, TN, Charles “Chip” Killian Pope, IV and his wife Sarah of Charlotte, NC, and John S. Pope and his wife Lizzie of Charlotte, NC; four great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Cathy Pope of Charlotte, NC; brother, Laurence Angelo “Buddy” Moose, Jr. of Sardis, MS; and sister, Edna Moose Gilchrist of Memphis, TN.

Visitation with the family will be held Friday, January 17, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday following the visitation with Dr. Jim Clardy officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Pope was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church and a retired secretary. In 1967 she received the University of Memphis Secretary of the Year award. She was also an avid bowler, winning the Memphis City Bowling Championship. In later years she coached junior bowling, participated in Senior Citizen activities, and enjoyed traveling and volunteering for local organizations. She cherished family and friends and always had a kind word and smile for all.

An online guestbook for the Pope family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

