OBITUARY: Lorene Rowland Stephens

Lorene Rowland Stephens, age 86 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2025. A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late James Forrest Rowland and Ruth Elizabeth Pope Rowland. Mrs. Stephens was also preceded in death by her husband Daniel Earl “Dan” Stephens, a son, Michael Stephens, and one sister and two brothers.

Mrs. Stephens is survived by two brothers and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, January 19, 2025, at Republican Grove Cemetery with Brother Ron Harper officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Mrs. Stephens was a member of Salem Creek Church of Christ and a retired payroll clerk with Sears.

