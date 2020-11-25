Deborah Buesking, age 71 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of Lake George, Michigan, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born in Clare, MI and was a daughter of the late Robert and Shirley Doherty Querback.

Survivors include her three children, Michele Karban and husband Robert, Tracy Ferris, and Mark Curtiss, all of Murfreesboro; brothers, Bob Querback and wife Val of Saginaw, MI, Tim Doherty and wife Doris of Midland, MI; a sister, Marsha Trpcevski and husband John of Sterling Heights, MI; a granddaughter, Morgan Ferris of Rockvale, TN; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Deborah was a member of the Catholic faith and retired as an accounting and benefits clerk with Isabella County in Mt. Pleasant, MI after 23 years of service.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapels and a service will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available for the Buesking family at www.woodfinchapel.com.