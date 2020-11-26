Murfreesboro City Hall and most other city offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. St. Clair Street Senior Center will also be closed Thursday and Friday. Rover, the City’s public transportation system, will not run on Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov 27.

The Solid Waste Department will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26. There will be no garbage pick-up on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday garbage pick-up will be Wednesday, November 25, and Friday’s garbage pick-up will run as usual on Nov. 27.

McFadden Community Center will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 27.

All Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department facilities will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, including: Barfield Crescent Wilderness Station, Cannonsburgh Village, McFadden Community Center, Patterson Park Community Center, Bradley Academy Museum, Adams Tennis Complex and Sports*Com.

The Parks & Recreation Main Office will also be closed on Friday, Nov. 27.

Adams Tennis Complex, Patterson, Sports*Com, Wilderness Station, and Cannonsburgh Village will resume regular hours on Friday, Nov. 27.

Old Fort, Bloomfield Links and VA Golf Courses will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, but open Friday. Nov. 27, weather permitting.