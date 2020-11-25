Rutherford County Schools
Sixteen Rutherford County schools have been selected to receive special recognition from The Tennessee Behavior Supports Project at Vanderbilt University for their implementation of Response to Instruction and Interventions for Behavior, otherwise known as RTI2-B.
All of the selected schools have been a participant in training and technical assistance provided by TBSP and have undergone the process of implementing a positive and proactive behavioral systems framework for all students. The RTI2-B framework consists of identifying common behavioral expectations across campus, teaching, re-teaching, reinforcing and regularly acknowledging students, faculty and families for exhibiting these expectations.
The RTI2-B framework is applied to improve the climate, culture and proactive disciplinary practices which directly impacts student engagement and school connectedness. In meeting this criteria the selected schools demonstrated use of school-wide behavioral data to inform teaching practices and levels of support provided to students based on need.
Schools selected as Schools of Recognition for RTI2-B implementation include:
Roy Waldron School
Rock Springs Middle School
In addition, the TBSP selected schools for implementing exemplary RTI2-B practices. These schools can now serve as a mentor to other schools across Middle Tennessee. Schools receiving the Bronze level are currently implementing exemplary practices for Tier 1 supports; schools receiving the Silver level are currently implementing exemplary practices for Tier 1 and 2 supports. These schools include:
Model of Demonstration Schools – Bronze Level
Blackman Elementary School
Christiana Middle School
Daniel McKee Alternative School
Lascassas Elementary School
Rocky Fork Elementary School
Smyrna Elementary School
Stewarts Creek Elementary School
Walter Hill Elementary School
Model of Demonstration Schools – Silver Level
Cedar Grove Elementary School
John Colemon Elementary School
Lavergne Lake Elementary School
Oakland Middle School
Rocky Fork Middle School
Smyrna Primary School
These awards will be presented at the Partners in Education Conference held in Nashville by the Department of Education.