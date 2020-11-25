Rutherford County Schools

Sixteen Rutherford County schools have been selected to receive special recognition from The Tennessee Behavior Supports Project at Vanderbilt University for their implementation of Response to Instruction and Interventions for Behavior, otherwise known as RTI2-B.

All of the selected schools have been a participant in training and technical assistance provided by TBSP and have undergone the process of implementing a positive and proactive behavioral systems framework for all students. The RTI2-B framework consists of identifying common behavioral expectations across campus, teaching, re-teaching, reinforcing and regularly acknowledging students, faculty and families for exhibiting these expectations.

The RTI2-B framework is applied to improve the climate, culture and proactive disciplinary practices which directly impacts student engagement and school connectedness. In meeting this criteria the selected schools demonstrated use of school-wide behavioral data to inform teaching practices and levels of support provided to students based on need.

Schools selected as Schools of Recognition for RTI2-B implementation include:

Roy Waldron School

Rock Springs Middle School

In addition, the TBSP selected schools for implementing exemplary RTI2-B practices. These schools can now serve as a mentor to other schools across Middle Tennessee. Schools receiving the Bronze level are currently implementing exemplary practices for Tier 1 supports; schools receiving the Silver level are currently implementing exemplary practices for Tier 1 and 2 supports. These schools include:

Model of Demonstration Schools – Bronze Level

Blackman Elementary School

Christiana Middle School

Daniel McKee Alternative School

Lascassas Elementary School

Rocky Fork Elementary School

Smyrna Elementary School

Stewarts Creek Elementary School

Walter Hill Elementary School

Model of Demonstration Schools – Silver Level

Cedar Grove Elementary School

John Colemon Elementary School

Lavergne Lake Elementary School

Oakland Middle School

Rocky Fork Middle School

Smyrna Primary School

These awards will be presented at the Partners in Education Conference held in Nashville by the Department of Education.