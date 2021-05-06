David A. Mistro

David A. Mistro, age 82 of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 3, 2021. A native of Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Frank and Edith DeNardi Mistro.

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church. Rev. Phillip A. Halladay will officiate. A private burial will be held in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Christine Fus Mistro; daughters, Renee Mistro Moulder of Murfreesboro, Jill Mistro Palmer of McMinnville, and Sherry Mistro-Henn and her husband Johnny Henn of Smyrna; grandchildren, Christopher Moulder, Brooks Palmer, Taylor Robison and her husband TJ, Bailey Palmer, Sydney Henn, and Sabina Henn; great-grandchild, Scarlett Robison; and sisters, Frances Herrick of Knoxville, TN and Elizabeth Winslow of Lebanon, TN.

Mr. Mistro was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church. He retired at the age of 55 as a Regional Executive Officer with Cigna Insurance. After retirement he proudly served as a Fire Marshall with the Triune Volunteer Fire Department. He also loved painting and was an avid sportsman. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mr. Mistro can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church.

www.woodfinchapel.com


