Robert Joseph Cooper

Robert Joseph Cooper, age 24 of Murfreesboro died Monday May 3, 2021. He was born in Ventura, CA., and lived most of his life in Murfreesboro. Robert was a member of Christian Life Church, and a graduate of Riverdale High School. He was an electrician with Brooks Electric.

Robert is survived by his parents, John and Karen Shockley Cooper; brother, Matthew Cooper; nephew, Alex Cooper; uncles, Paul Shockley, Jr., Greg Shockley and wife Vickie and Ken Shockley and wife Carolina; aunt, Leanne Runnals; cousins, Chris, Chad, Nicole, Joshua and Emily Shockley, Nathan Holden, and Eric Runnals.

Preceded in death by grandparents Paul and Wynelle Shockley, Sue Voigt. Earnest Cooper; aunts, Wendy Johnson, and Vonda Shockley; cousin, Michael Shockley.

Visitation will be 3:00PM until 5:00PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Service will be 5:00PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, with James Brown, Jr. officiating. Graveside service will be 12:00PM Saturday at Tri City Memorial Gardens in Florence AL. www.woodfinchapel.com


