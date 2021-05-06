Robert Joseph Cooper, age 24 of Murfreesboro died Monday May 3, 2021. He was born in Ventura, CA., and lived most of his life in Murfreesboro. Robert was a member of Christian Life Church, and a graduate of Riverdale High School. He was an electrician with Brooks Electric.

Robert is survived by his parents, John and Karen Shockley Cooper; brother, Matthew Cooper; nephew, Alex Cooper; uncles, Paul Shockley, Jr., Greg Shockley and wife Vickie and Ken Shockley and wife Carolina; aunt, Leanne Runnals; cousins, Chris, Chad, Nicole, Joshua and Emily Shockley, Nathan Holden, and Eric Runnals.

Preceded in death by grandparents Paul and Wynelle Shockley, Sue Voigt. Earnest Cooper; aunts, Wendy Johnson, and Vonda Shockley; cousin, Michael Shockley.

Visitation will be 3:00PM until 5:00PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Service will be 5:00PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, with James Brown, Jr. officiating. Graveside service will be 12:00PM Saturday at Tri City Memorial Gardens in Florence AL. www.woodfinchapel.com