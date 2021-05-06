Mrs. Marguerite Ann Holder West passed away May 3, 2021 at the age of 80.

She was born and grew up in Centertown, TN. She attended David Lipscomb College and graduated from Middle Tennessee State College (MTSU) with a Bachelor of Science degree. She had a distinguished career in the clinical laboratory field, retiring as Administrative Director of the Laboratory of Middle Tennessee Medical Center.

Marguerite was an accomplished cook, avid reader, antique enthusiast, and the most patient and loving mother and wife.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alex Martin Holder and Rachel Grizzle Holder of Warren County, sister Betty Holder Phillips of McMinnville, and brothers Douglas Holder of Lebanon and Danny Holder of Winchester.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, GP West of Murfreesboro; daughters Erika (Kevin) Shaw of Murfreesboro and Camilla (Jonathan) Theiss of Brentwood; sons John (Christina) West of Brentwood and William West of Murfreesboro; grandchildren Samantha Shaw, Jordyn Ann Zachry West, Aurianna Zachry West, and Preston Theiss; brothers Alex Holder Jr of Massachusetts and Alan Holder of Georgia; dear friends Sandra Vinson and Sheryl Evans; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at Woodfin Chapel in Murfreesboro on Saturday, May 8 from 12-2:30, followed by a brief tribute from her brother Alan Holder. Masks preferred. In lieu of flowers, the family requests to please consider donating to the Sierra Club or charity of choice.