David James Anthony, age 69, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on May 3, 2021. He is preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Anthony, father, Elmer Anthony and brother Matthew Anthony.

Mr. Anthony is survived by his wife, Nancy Preisser, son Ryan Anthony, nieces Kathleen McDonough and Lana Laschober and nephews John Laschober and Luke Laschober.

Dave was a member of the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Murfreesboro. His gentle yet powerful voice made members feel at peace during online services this past year. He was a kind and caring soul. He will be missed, but fondly remembered by many.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please do something to make the world a better place. Enjoy a vegan meal, support an animal rescue, step outside and enjoy nature. Do something that would make Dave smile.

