David Anthony

David James Anthony, age 69, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on May 3, 2021. He is preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Anthony, father, Elmer Anthony and brother Matthew Anthony.

Mr. Anthony is survived by his wife, Nancy Preisser, son Ryan Anthony, nieces Kathleen McDonough and Lana Laschober and nephews John Laschober and Luke Laschober.

Dave was a member of the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Murfreesboro. His gentle yet powerful voice made members feel at peace during online services this past year. He was a kind and caring soul. He will be missed, but fondly remembered by many.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please do something to make the world a better place. Enjoy a vegan meal, support an animal rescue, step outside and enjoy nature. Do something that would make Dave smile.

www.woodfinchapel.com


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here