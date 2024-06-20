OBITUARY: David L. Buttermore

David L. Buttermore, 85, went home to be with our Lord on Father’s Day, June 16, 2024, in Murfreesboro, TN surrounded by loved ones.

David was born and raised in Hamburg, IA, served in the Marine Corps from 1957-1960, then spent a year as a firefighter for the forestry service in Northern California. After returning to the midwest, he began work for Carrier Corp (UTC). Finding his passion here, he traveled internationally and spent his career never working a day in his life by doing what he loved.

After 38 years he retired from Carrier Corp and began working for International Comfort Products in Nashville, then another few years consulting independently before fully retiring in Murfreesboro, TN.

Dave aka Davy Crockett was an avid bike rider into his late seventies, loved to play softball and cards (cribbage) and was a sudoku master. His favorite hobby was woodworking and spent many hours building and crafting. He also loved spending time in the Adirondacks camping, snowmobiling, and canoeing.

His accomplishments, experiences, and impacts are far too numerous to capture in a few words. Dave lived his life with integrity, honesty, and always the motto “to do the right thing.” He succeeded through strength, perseverance, and hard work, instilling and inspiring this in all who surrounded him. He deeply cared about people and could always be counted on for help and support.

He leaves a legacy of family first, family that extends beyond bloodline, and his absence will be greatly felt by many, only exceeded by the many he touched along his way.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rita Buttermore; brother, Leslie Buttermore; daughters, Julia and Stephanie; grandchildren, Jennifer, Johnathon, Samuel, and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Mckinzley, David, and Evelyn. He was preceded in death by his son, David Brett Buttermore; grandson, Michael; brother, Glenn; sisters, Edna and Katherine.

Forever cherished, never forgotten.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Gentiva Hospice and the loving nurses who provided Dave the best care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to https://www.lutheranchurchcharities.org/k-9-comfort-dogs-about.html or an animal charity of your choice.

A celebration of Dave’s life will be held at a later date. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

