Charles Edward Dempsey

Charles Edward Dempsey, age 64, passed away April 20, 2021. He was a native of Murfreesboro and lived most of his life in Bedford County.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Grady Jackson Dempsey and Effie Lee Bain Dempsey Ashford. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lisa Ann Ray Dempsey; son, Charles Jackson “CJ” Dempsey; daughters, Melissa Dempsey Thompson, Tabitha Byron, Tiffany Anderson; step-son, Phillip Hall; brothers, Ronnie (Brenda) Dempsey, Johnny (Alex) “JD” Dempsey; sisters, Della Hammonds, Geneva “Penny” Bergeron; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Monday, April 26, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Pastor Laurie Raulston officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422


