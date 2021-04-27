MurfreesBoro Police Looking for Suspect Involved in a Vehicle Break-in

Detectives need assistance in identifying the person who stole a purse from a vehicle parked at the Greenway and then went on a shopping spree at several businesses, spending more than one thousand dollars.

Officers responded to a vehicle break-in at the Stones River Greenway Trailhead, 1540 W. College St., on April 18. Someone shattered the passenger side window of a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox and stole the victim’s purse containing credit cards, a debit card, iPhone 11, and the victim’s driver’s license. The purse was hidden from view inside the vehicle. The victim brought her daughter the Greenway to play at the park.

Surveillance video shows a woman using one of the stolen credit cards at a local business.
If you know this person or where she can be located, please contact Detective Ray Daniel at 629-201-5512 or email tips to [email protected]

MORE CRIME NEWS


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
Greenlight
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you, and start raising financially-smart kids today!
Open your child’s account today.
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here