MurfreesBoro Police Looking for Suspect Involved in a Vehicle Break-in

Detectives need assistance in identifying the person who stole a purse from a vehicle parked at the Greenway and then went on a shopping spree at several businesses, spending more than one thousand dollars.

Officers responded to a vehicle break-in at the Stones River Greenway Trailhead, 1540 W. College St., on April 18. Someone shattered the passenger side window of a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox and stole the victim’s purse containing credit cards, a debit card, iPhone 11, and the victim’s driver’s license. The purse was hidden from view inside the vehicle. The victim brought her daughter the Greenway to play at the park.

Surveillance video shows a woman using one of the stolen credit cards at a local business.

If you know this person or where she can be located, please contact Detective Ray Daniel at 629-201-5512 or email tips to [email protected]

