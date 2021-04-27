Corey Shane Tassey, a lifelong resident of Rutherford County, died April 22, 2021. He was owner/operator of his business, Tennessee Automotive Service (TAS).

He was the son of the late Ron Tassey. He is survived by daughters, Hailey (Sam) and Chloe; mother, Linda Tassey; sister, Carrie Williams and her children, Presley and Jax; aunts, Judy Robinson (husband, the late Roy), Faye (Harold) Bogle and their children; and other special relatives, friends, customers and associates.

The family requests no flowers or other material memorials. Our hearts are filled with the love and support from all. No services are planned.

