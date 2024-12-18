OBITUARY: Carol Agnes Wrather

Carol Agnes Wrather, age 75, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2024.

She was born in Auburn, Alabama to the late Everett and Mary Creel Chandler. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Chandler.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Warren Wrather; daughter, Karen Hilliard and her husband Robert; son, Christian Wrather and his wife Allison; grandchildren, Kelsey Fuller, Anna Wrather, and Hunter Wrather; brother, Charles Chandler and wife Peggy; sisters, June Chandler and Sarah Chandler; nieces, nephews, and many other family and close friends.

Carol earned a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University and her master’s degree from the University of Tennessee. She taught school for 22 years and was a long-time member of Northfield Boulevard Church of Christ. Carol adored her grandchildren and was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, December 19, 2024 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Friday, December 20, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Hunter Wrather, Michael Wrather, Tim Wrather, Todd Huggins, Jimmy Roberts, Jonathan Smalley, Jeff Duke, and Jason Wrather serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Charles Chandler, Bruce Wrather, Sam Wrather, and David Wrather. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

