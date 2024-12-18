OBITUARY: Joshua David Stokes

Joshua David Stokes, 39, passed away unexpectedly on December 12, 2024. His family is deeply saddened by his sudden death.

He was born December 19, 1984 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, the son of Thomas Lee Stokes and Kimberly Suzanne (Rounsaville) Bellew.

Joshua attended Fairview High School, Class of 2003. After high school, he went on to study History and Political Science at Jones County Junior College and Austin Peay State University. He loved working as an electrician and was proud of his accomplishments. He took on many passions. He loved learning, painting and art.

Joshua was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Lee Stokes Jr. of Petal, MS; paternal grandparents, Willie Stokes, Sr. and Sue Stokes of Petal, MS; and maternal grandfather Herman Rounsaville of Petal, MS.

He leaves behind his daughter, Aurelia Stokes of Santa Fe, TN; his mother Kimberly Bellew of Rockvale, TN; his father, Thomas Stokes (Tammy) of Santa Fe, TN; one sister, Maranda Stokes (Christopher Parchman) of Rockvale, TN; brother, Jeremy Stokes of Rockvale, TN; two step-brothers, Buck Pierce (Jonette) of Seminary, MS and Eric Crosby (Haley) of Santa Fe, TN; Grandmother, Sandra (Myrick) Rounsaville of Sumrall, MS.

To honor Joshua, visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21, 2024 from 1 pm – 3 pm with a Celebration of Life to follow at 3 pm.

He made an impact on many lives. He will be forever missed.

