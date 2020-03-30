Mrs. Brenda Harrod Pruskowski, age 73, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford hospital in Murfreesboro, TN. She was born in Altus, Oklahoma on April 17, 1946 to the late T.W. Harrod & Thelma C. Harrod. Mrs. Brenda Harrod Pruskowski was a member of World Outreach Church Murfreesboro. She loved her family and her Lord with all her heart and soul.

Mrs. Brenda Harrod Pruskowski, is survived by her husband of 53 years, William Pruskowski; children Michelle Dukes and husband Mitchell Dukes, Sharon Pruskowski, Tammy Spears, Tiffany Rhodes, Shane Pruskowski, Brian Pruskowski and Tara Pruskowski. Four great grandchildren Braelynn Phillips, Harper Rhodes, Lucas Pruskowski, Nevaeh Pruskowski, loving brother, Tommy Harrod (Sherry), sister-in-law, Betty Harrod, sister-in-law, Mary Jane Burnett, sister-in-law Margaret Taylor and nephews, David Harrod (Cheryl), Roger(Lori) Harrod, Tom L. Harrod (Pam) and nieces, Candace Harrod-Mcguinness and Rhonda Harrod.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Dean Harrod, Kenneth Harrod and Jerry Harrod, niece Janet Harrod and nephew Jim Harrod.

Mrs. Brenda Harrod Pruskowski was a devoted Christian mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to so many. In her younger days she was a realtor in her hometown of Altus, Oklahoma. She along with her young family moved to Nashville, TN. in 1987. She then went to Barbizon modeling school in Nashville, TN. and graduated with high honors in 1988 and won 1st place in a Barbizon Fashion Show. She also wrote poetry and was recognized by the American Poetry Association that published her work. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved family, shopping and camping in the Great Smokey Mountains. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and all that knew her.

Private visitation with the family will be Monday, March 30, 2020, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, with graveside service and burial at Evergreen Cemetery to follow, with Pastor Steve Austin officiating.