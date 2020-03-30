Martha Sarah “Sadie” Brandon passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020. Sadie was born

February 19, 1935 to Emmett and Lucille James in Cedar Bluff, Alabama. She later moved to Centre, Alabama and graduated from Cherokee County High School. Sadie attended Auburn University and Jacksonville State.

Sadie met Edward Woodward Brandon of Birmingham, Alabama, and he became her husband of 63 years. They relocated to Smyrna, Tennessee in 1970 with their two children.

Sadie spent time as a homemaker and later worked in the office at Cam International for 32 years. She was an extraordinary cook and hostess and used these skills to serve her family and friends. Many also knew her as a devoted, if not over-zealous, fan of Alabama football.

Sadie was a charter member of Christians in Action at Trinity Christian Church in Smyrna where she met regularly for bible study, fellowship, and service to the community. She later joined First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro.

Kind, generous, and sometimes sassy, Sadie fought many cancers courageously throughout her life with grace and integrity, giving God the glory. Many thanks to her oncology team at Sarah Cannon Research Institute for allowing her to witness many monumental events in her family and friend’s lives and to Alive Hospice for their exceptional care during her final days.

Sadie is survived by her daughter, Ellen (Robin) Evans; son Allan (Sissy) Brandon; grandchildren, Bradley (Jessica) Brandon, Sara Grace Brandon, Jimi (Brittany) Evans, Raheema Evans; three great grandchildren, Emma Ryan and Benjamin Brandon, James Evans; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sadie was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Lucille James and her husband Ed Brandon.

Active Pall Bearers will be, Bradley Brandon and Jimi Evans. Honorary Pall Bearers will be, Pat and Charlie Baker, Tonya and Howard Brindley, Jean and Bill Brown, Patsy and Bill Brown, Mary Lou Thomas, Sissy and Robert Daniel, Davis Fleming, Tillie Hager, Myra Harper, Evelyn and James Hurley, Brenda Jones, Lele McCollum, Sandy Moody, Marlou Patterson, Gail Reeves, Dottie Sims, and Betty Thompson.

A private graveside service was held on March 29 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in

Murfreesboro with Pastor Marshall Gupton officiating. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to The Sarah Cannon Fund at American Cancer Society.