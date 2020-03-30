Improper Charcoal Disposal Causes Weekend Garage Fire

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Discarded charcoal ashes placed in a plastic trash can is believed to have started a garage fire that also damaged the exterior of two homes Saturday night, March 28, a fire marshal investigation revealed.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) personnel responded to reports of a fire at a home in the 2600 block of Battleground Drive around 8:42 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, firefighters found a 24 x 24 detached garage, with a vehicle inside, fully involved. Flames were shooting 30 to 40 feet high. A neighbor alerted the homeowner of the fire. Everyone made it out safely.

Fire crews with Engine 7, Rescue 4 and Ladder 6 extinguished the fire within ten minutes. The heat from the fire caused moderate damage to the siding of the home and privacy fence. It also caused light damage to the siding and fence of a home next door. Safety 1, and Battalion Chief 1 and 2 also assisted with the fire command.

The investigation found improper charcoal disposal was the cause of the fire.

“Charcoal can stay warm and can remain a fire hazard for quite a long time if not properly disposed of,” said MFRD Fire and Safety Specialist Shan Womack. “Make sure coals are completely cooled before disposing of them and always keep them away from anything flammable.”

No injuries were reported, and no one was displaced.