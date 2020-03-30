In a press conference today, Gov. Lee urged all Tennesseans to stay home through April 30 and announced an order to close all nonessential businesses in the state.

Gov. Lee is urging Tennesseans to stay home. He has created measures to implement safer at home guidelines for every county in Tennessee. The goal is “to better our approach to social distancing while also protecting the livelihoods of social distancing,” Gov. Lee said.

“This is not a mandated shelter in place order,” Gov. Lee said. But “it is a strong urging for Tennesseans to stay home if at all possible.”

Gov. Lee is also issuing an order that closes nonessential businesses. The order restricts businesses “that cannot possibly safely operate during this COVID-19 crisis, including businesses like barbershops, salons, recreational and entertainment outfits.” Essential businesses can continue to remain open.

Gov. Lee urges Tennesseeans, in nonessential business, to take the steps to remain at home through April 30, due to recent advice from President Trump and the CDC.

COVID-19 has been detected in 77 of Tennessee’s 95 counties and there have been 13 fatalities. More than half of the state is under some form of a shelter at home order.