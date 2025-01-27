OBITUARY: Betty Lou Travis Landon

Mrs. Betty Lou Travis Landon, age 84, of Lascassas, TN passed away Saturday, January 25, 2025.

She was born February 22, 1940 in Rockvale, TN to the late Sam W. and Jennie Lou Hendrix Travis. Betty grew up in Rockvale, lived for a time in the Walter Hill Community of Rutherford County, TN, then Murfreesboro, and later spent many years caring for her aging in-laws in Grundy County, TN before returning back to Murfreesboro.

Betty is survived by her children, Tammy (Lisa) Vaughn and Ralph (Pat) Vaughn; step children, Rick (Susan) Landon, James Landon, Tim Landon, and Sherry (Kirk) Partin; sisters, Edna Davis and Mary Ann Fann; sisters in law, Sarah Travis and Marie Travis; and a host of step grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Landon, Jr., and siblings, Willie Belle Cawthon, Ruth Katherline “Kat” Donnell, Dorothy “Dot” Maxreen Clark, Joy McDaniel, Richard Aaron Travis, Charles Wesley “Mink” Travis, and Sam White “Bud” Travis, Jr.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, February 8, 2025 from 9:00am until 11:00am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 11:00am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

The family would like to thank Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro for the extraordinary care Betty received in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Alive Hospice.

