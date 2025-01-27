OBITUARY: Inge Martin

Inge Martin, age 76, passed away on January 22, 2025 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was born in Germany and a resident of Rutherford County. Inge retired from Honeywell.

Inge was preceded in death by her parents. Guido H. Hartled and Else I. Schule Hartlep.

She is survived by her companion and lifelong partner, Arthur R. Taylor; son, Larry Wayne (Jamie) Martin; daughters, Patricia (Robert) Bowen, Tracy Ann Wall; several brothers and sisters; grandchildren, Ashley, Amber, Tiffany, Adam, Nick and Nathan; and great-grandchildren, Gage, Karson, Owen, Ansley, Paxton, Saylor and Wyatt.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

