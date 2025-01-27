OBITUARY: Florrie Linda Bateman Fagan

Mrs. Florrie Linda Bateman Fagan, age 90, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Friday, January 24, 2025.

She was born in Boyle, MS to the late Everette Alton and Amise Mixson Bateman.

Mrs. Fagan earned her bachelor’s degree in special education from Belmont University. Her profession included her steadfast loyalty to her husband and his career as a pastor and with the Southern Baptist Convention. Mrs. Fagan and her husband traveled to Russia, China, and throughout the world as a part of their ministry. At various points in time, she taught Sunday School for young married couples, had a blind ministry, had a deaf ministry, and worked with special needs adults. Mrs. Fagan was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. She also exhibited unwavering support for her children and extended family.

Mrs. Fagan is survived by her children, Vicki Fagan and her husband Wayne Thompson, Max Fagan and his wife Marilyn, Myra McCain and her husband John, and Amy Wells; 31 grandchildren and great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Rudolph “Rudy” Fagan; son in law, Bobby Wells; and all seven of her siblings.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, February 2, 2025 from 12:00noon until 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For those who wish, memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org or the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org in memory of Mrs. Fagan.

