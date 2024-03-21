OBITUARY: Avon Davis

Avon Davis, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

She was born in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Charles and Gladys Parker Edwards.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles “Ike” Davis; grandson, Levi Charles Davis; and brother, Wayne Edwards.

She is survived by her daughters, Belinda Collier and husband Joe, Karen Casper, Patty Travis and husband Raymond; son, Myron Davis and wife Bonita; grandchildren, Barry Duggin, Derrick Duggin, Ty Collier, Andrew Davis, Olivia Davis Wright, Brandon Snell, James Snell, Avery Travis, Kynsey Davis Flynn, Myra Davis, and A.J. Ross; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Case and husband Jack; brother, Charles Edwards; and many other family and friends.

Mrs. Avon was a charter member of Walter Hill First Baptist Church. She always embraced her role as wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved to encourage others by sending cards, cooking, sewing, and visiting with them. She also enjoyed bird watching and tending to her flowers. Mrs. Avon was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, March 24, 2024 from 2:00-6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday, March 25, 2024 at 10:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with grandsons Barry Duggin, Derrick Duggin, Brandon Snell, James Snell, Avery Travis, and Andrew Davis serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorial donations may be made to Walter Hill First Baptist Church, 6607 Lebanon Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or Alive Hospice, www.alivehospice.org/get-involved/give/

