OBITUARY: Timothy Parker

Timothy Parker, age 59, passed away on March 18, 2024 at Community Care of Rutherford County.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Bellwood Baptist Church.

Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Edmond Parker and June Hendon Parker.

He is survived by his sister, Pam Parker; and uncle and aunt, Roger (Janice) Parker.

Graveside service will be 12:00 PM, Monday, March 25, 2024 at Evergreen Cemetery with AD Reed officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/