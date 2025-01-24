OBITUARY: Anne Helen Massey

Anne Helen Massey of Smyrna, TN lost her battle with cancer on January 15, 2025. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin.

She is survived by her daughter Michelle (Chris), Brothers Steve (Carmon), Bryce (Reba), and Sam (Kim), grandchildren Christian, Cameron, and Caylee, Cousins Larry (Marti)and Mark, numerous nieces and nephews.

She had many names-Lady, Gigi, or Triple H for Hard Headed Helen. Those who knew Helen will remember her sense of humor, grit, and resilience. She was a strong and determined woman who had a big heart, always wanted to do nice things for others, and cherished every moment with family. We take comfort in knowing that she will always live on in the hearts of family, friends, and all who loved her.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. https://www.alternativecremationandfuneralservice.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Nashville Rescue Mission or American Red Cross in her memory.

