Bridgestone Americas Announces Closure of its LaVergne Plant

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone), the group company of Bridgestone Corporation, on January 23, announced its decision to close its LaVergne, Tennessee, Truck and Bus Radial Tire Plant effective July 31, 2025. This decision is part of the company’s “strategic

initiatives to optimize its business footprint, strengthen its competitiveness and enhance the quality of the company’s U.S. operations,” according to a press release.

The closing of the LaVergne plant impacts approximately 700 hourly and staff teammates.

Bridgestone also reports there will be plant capacity and workforce reductions at the Des Moines, Iowa, agriculture tire plant, as well as workforce reductions in the company’s U.S. corporate, sales and operations.

“Decisions like this are not easy because of the impact it has on our teammates and their families, and at the same time we are optimizing our business footprint for the future,” said Scott Damon, Chief Executive Officer, Bridgestone West and Group president, Bridgestone Americas. “We are confident that this decision will strengthen our core business, enabling us to operate more efficiently.”

Additionally, the company is undertaking business rebuilding activities in its Latin America

operations, which include cost optimization efforts along with reductions in workforce and

production capacity at its facilities and business operations in Argentina and Brazil.

These strategic initiatives of the business footprint and cost optimization are part of the “business rebuilding 2nd stage” from 2024 to 2025 outlined in the Mid Term Business Plan (2024-2026).

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email