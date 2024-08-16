OBITUARY: Andrew Kolk

Andrew Kolk, passed away at his residence on August 14, 2024.

He was a native of Trenton, NJ and a resident of Rutherford County.

Andrew was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Clark and Nellie Kolk; and sisters, Judy Clark and Carol Shaffer.

He is survived by his son, Ron Belford and daughter-in-law, Abigail; sister, Linda Lowrie; and grandchild, Elijah Belford.

Graveside service will be 2:00 PM EST, Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at Sugar Grove Church Cemetery, 925 Sugar Grove Church Rd, Butler, TN 37640

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

