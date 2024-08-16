OBITUARY: Frankie D. McCullough

Frankie D. McCullough, age 73, passed away on August 11, 2024 at Life Care of Tullahoma.

He was a motorcycle rider in his early days and loved the outdoors. Music was something he enjoyed listening to, especially the oldies. He and his friends would sing songs from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Outlaws, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bob Seger and Marshall Tucker Band.

Frankie’s nickname was Tom Cruze. His smile was the first thing everyone noticed as well as his kindness. Frankie said he wasn’t always a good man but was changed by God. He wanted to be kind to everyone and be a better person. He was loved by his friends and the staff at Life Care.

Frankie was preceded in death by his parents, Woodard and Addie M. Jacobs McCullough.

He is survived by his son, Rob McCullough; friends, Janice Ross and Glenda Stephens; and his best friend, Barbara Smith who he loved like no other.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Sunday, August 18, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email