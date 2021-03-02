Alice Jane Isaacs Rainey, age 89 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021. A native of Gillespie, IL, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Ellen Emerson Isaacs. Mrs. Rainey was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Gene Rainey, Sr., her sons, Kenneth Gene Rainey, Jr and Philip Wayne Rainey, and her sisters, Margie Malcore and Catherine Cruickshanks.

Mrs. Rainey is survived by her son, Charles Rainey of Antioch, TN; granddaughter, Talura Rainey of Ashland City, TN; sister, Ruth Kitchen of Smyrna, TN, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Wednesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Rev. Barry Culbertson officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date.

Mrs. Rainey was a member of Kedron United Methodist Church and was a retired Administrative Manager with the Alvin C. York VA Hospital in Murfreeboro, TN. She was also a graduate of Moberly Area Community College in Moberly, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Mrs. Rainey may be made to the ASPCA, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at aspca.org/donate.

