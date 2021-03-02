Robert “Bob” Allen Loughren, age 78, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his home in Murfreesboro, TN. He was the son of the late Allen Loughren.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Kovach Loughren; daughters, Paula Hayes, LuAnn Fox and her husband Tim; grandchildren, Darrell Hayes, Dylan Hayes, Ryan Fox, Bryan Fox; mother, Emma Loughren; brother, Carl Loughren; and many other family and friends.

Bob was a man of many hobbies. He loved classic cars, car shows and his corvette. He spent a lot of his time on the farm, traveling with his family and playing jokes on anyone he could. Bob was an avid fan of Johnny Cash, any country western music, playing his guitar and spending time with his family.

Memorial donations in memory of Bob may be made to the American Liver Foundation,https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/ , or Alive Hospice Murfreesboro.

Private services will be held with the family at a later date. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.