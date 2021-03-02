Charles “Ronnie” Ronald Thompson, age 80, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at his home in Smyrna, TN. In addition to his parents, R.C. and Mabel Thompson, he was preceded in death by his brother, Sonny Thompson and sisters, Martha and Doris.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Thompson; children, Bunny Gordon and her husband Lee, Irene Hall and her husband William, Candy Rodriguez, Ronald Thompson and his wife Shannon; fourteen grandchildren; twenty four great grandchildren; sisters, Marcella Matthews, Mary Arthur; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends.

Ronnie retired as an Aircraft Mechanic after 50 years. Airplanes fascinated him and he collected all types. He was also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and collected Cowboy memorabilia. When he was not studying airplanes or watching the Cowboys, you could find him spending time with his beloved grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Charles.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, March 5, 2021 from 12:00-1:00 PM with Funeral Service following at 1:00 PM at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Smyrna. Burial will follow at Mapleview Cemetery.

