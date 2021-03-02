Bill Yearwood, age 84, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 25, 2021. A native of Smyrna, TN, he was the son of the late Marion and Rosa Bogle Yearwood. He is also preceded in death by his daughter Kathy Hiratsuka.

He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene Ransford Yearwood; sons, Thomas Allan Yearwood and Jimmy Yearwood; daughter, Debbie Leaman; along with several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and loving extended family.

Mr. Yearwood attended Florence Baptist Church. He was a proud veteran and retired from the United States Air Force.

A graveside service with full military honors will be Friday, March 5, 2021 at 1:45 p.m. in Nashville National Cemetery.

Memorials in memory of Mr. Yearwood can be made to the Murfreesboro Alive Hospice.

