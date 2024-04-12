Nissan’s Annual Recycling Roundup Attracts Hundreds, Recycles 26K Pounds Of Materials

Residents showed up from all over for the second annual Recycling Roundup at Nissan Headquarters on April 6th, organized by Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC), a nonprofit organization and Nissan North America. 340 households dropped off over 26,000 pounds of materials.

Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Nissan employees, and other volunteers were present to help unload materials from the vehicles that drove through. Liberty Tire, S3 Recycling Solutions (electronics), Knighthorst (paper shredding), Thriftsmart, Waste Solutions (scrap metal) and Red Knight Distribution (Styrofoam) were all on site to collect materials for recycling. Glass and cardboard collections were provided by WM. The secured pet supplies will benefit Humboldt Animal Shelter and Brownsville Haywood County Animal Shelter.

Turnip Green Reuse Center was present with an educational booth and TEC promoted their Generate Some Buzz program, giving away 200 seed packets of wildflower pollinator mix, courtesy of Nissan North America.

TEC’s Recycle Tennessee Program Director , Abby Schneider said, “We were thrilled to partner with Nissan Headquarters for another successful Roundup this year. We are glad the word is getting out and people are showing up and keeping more materials in the economy and out of the landfill.”

This event was one of 15 being organized by TEC in 2024. TEC’s goal with these events is to reduce illegal dumping and littering across Tennessee, while reducing the public’s reliance on landfills. This program was made possible through a grant partnership with Nissan North America.

The next local Recycling Roundup is set to take place Saturday, May 4th in Antioch. Find all Roundup event dates and more information about TEC and their environmental efforts at tectn.org